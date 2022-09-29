After being grounded in Penticton since early August, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have returned to the skies.
Just after noon Thursday, the nine familiar red-and-white CT-114 Tutor jets took off in a row from Penticton Regional Airport bound for their home base in Moose Jaw, Sask.
Rejoining over Skaha Lake in their classic Big Diamond formation, the planes did a smoke-on flypast as a tip of the hat to the city that’s been their home away from home this summer.
“This is just a small thank you to Penticton residents for all the support we’ve received, especially the last month and a half,” said Maj. Brett Parker, Snowbird 1 pilot and team leader.
“It’s also a way of saying goodbye to those whose hospitality was amazing during Peachfest and we just can’t thank the community enough.”
Soon after arriving in Penticton on Aug. 2 ahead of their planned show on Aug. 3 to kick off the Peach Festival, the team got an immediate no-fly order from headquarters following the crash of another Snowbird in Fort. St. John.
The pilot was not injured in Fort St. John – the crash was later attributed to an improperly assembled oil filter – but the incident effectively ended the Snowbirds’ season while an investigation was carried out. The planes were only cleared to fly again last week.
Also glad to be back at the stick is Capt. Thomas Thornton, who’s in his first year with the team.
“It really is so good to be flying again. There were a little bit of nerves at the beginning for the first flight but it comes back quick,” said Thornton as the planes were being readied for take-off from YYF.
“It’s amazing to be on the team and this year didn’t turn out the way we wanted – but that’s aviation and you roll with it.”
The Snowbirds still scheduled to do a year-end show in Moose Jaw next month, before beginning preparations for 2023 season.
---------OPTIONAL TRIM HERE
Maj. Parker is in his sixth year with the squadron, but only his first as team leader.
“Sure, it’s been a challenging season but even the limited opportunity we’ve had, it’s been great to be on the road and saying hi to all the Canadians who have given us outstanding support,” said the 48-year-old, who has over 5,000 hours of flying time with the Canadian military.
This is his second go-round with the Snowbirds, having flown with them from 2010 to 2014 and then rejoining the team in 2020.
Parker still vividly remembers his first show in front of an audience.
“It was the 2010 Grey Cup and it was in Edmonton and it was my hometown and pretty special for me as a new guy just trying to figure out how to do the best job that I could,” he recalled.
“On that flight, even though I’m looking at the aircraft in front of me, in my peripheral vision I can see Commonwealth Stadium coming up and then the fireworks start and it’s, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m doing the Grey Cup flypast in my own hometown, it’s amazing, my childhood dreams come true!’”
It’s experiences like that he hopes to share with the new recruits joining the team next year.
“Being the team lead, I am the oldest one, but I also have the fattest logbook and I’ll try to get those pilots to utilize some of my experiences to develop their own skills,” said Parker.