Adults living with episodic migraines are invited to participate in a new Kelowna-based research study.
Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for 660 volunteers – men and women at least 19 years of age – to test an experimental medication at no cost.
“Approximately 15% of the adult population suffer from migraines, many of whom are seeking a more effective treatment,” said Dr. Colleen Maytham, lead investigator, in a press release.
“Currently, there is research being done for a medication that can successfully reduce migraine attacks by at least half for those who endure more than four migraines a month.”
The research program will not interfere with provincial medical coverage and participants will be free to leave the study at any time.
For more information, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call 250-862-8141