Against the advice of staff, Summerland councillors voted Monday to move ahead with proactively rezoning the site of a proposed marina so that such a facility is not allowed there.
Council by a 6-1 mark granted first two readings to the rezoning and forwarded it to a public hearing set for Dec. 13.
Trademark Industries in May unveiled plans for a new 50-slip marina on Okanagan Lake adjacent to Oasis Luxury Residences, construction of which is in the preliminary stages at 13415 Lakeshore Dr.
The site is already zoned for a marina by the District of Summerland, effectively putting the B.C. government in charge of public consultation via the project’s application for tenure over that portion of Okanagan Lake.
But, noting concern in the community, council moved to rezone the site to outlaw a marina there and in the process trigger a public hearing that will serve as a larger sounding board for the project.
Staff recommended against the plan, because the rezoning is seen to be inconsistent with the Official Community Plan, although a majority of council disagreed with that assessment.
Mayor Toni Boot cast the lone vote against the rezoning. Boot said previously she’s uncomfortable considering the idea of a marina of any type on that part of Okanagan Lake.