Boaters who buy into a high-end residential development in Trout Creek may have to find moorage elsewhere.
The developer behind the 45-unit housing project at 3240 Landry Cres. proposed building a 48-slip dock to serve the new residents, but the required rezoning application was denied by a near-unanimous Summerland council Tuesday.
“We’ve reached the limit on what this lake and our area can sustain and what the people of Summerland would like to see,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill.
“We’re valuing environment and esthetics more than we used to and the general community conscience about these matters increases every year.”
Plans pitched by Kelowna-based Kerkhoff Develop-Build showed the T-shaped dock extending out approximately 120 metres into the water to help keep boats clear of the shallower, more environmentally sensitive, foreshore area. No fuel pumps or other commercial activity were included.
To make the plans work, Kerkhoff required rezoning through the District of Summerland because the dock would have been about 80 metres longer that what’s permitted there now.
On that basis, staff recommended council give first reading to the rezoning and send it to an Aug. 8 public hearing.
Instead, Coun. Erin Trainer, who lives near the development site, set the stage to deny the rezoning owing to “major” concerns about the environment.
“The development looks really nice. I walk by there all the time and I think the homes are going to be really nice and I appreciate the development has respected the trail and the environment around it so far,” said Trainer.
“However, I think that 48 boat slips is too much – it’s almost like a mini-marina for the area. I think that as we continue to redevelop along our water at a higher density, that we can’t have the expectation that every single unit will get a boat slip. I just think that’s unsustainable and we can’t continue to do that to our lake.”
The sole vote in favour of sending the matter to a public hearing was cast by Coun. Doug Patan, who wanted a more fulsome discussion of the merits of the project and more input from the public.
He’s especially concerned about the prospect of homeowners there simply mooring their boats in the water off the development area instead of at a dock.
“If there’s 45 homes there, you’re going to have 45 boats that are going to be doing more environmental damage on the foreshore than what one dock is going to do,” said Patan.
“So, I really don’t want to make my determination until I hear from the registered professionals.”
In a letter of intent, Kerkhoff highlighted the results of an environmental assessment completed for the project that found any risks could be mitigated by proper dock design and outlined existing processes to protect aquatic wildlife.
The company also submitted letters of support from the project site’s neighbours.
Those support letters were drowned out in council’s agenda package with letters of opposition from at 40-plus other residents.