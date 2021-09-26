Fall Fair Herald Staff Sep 26, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aaron Loewen (seated) and Stefan Bienz play at the Summerland Fall Fair today in the downtown.Due to COVID, the annual event combined with today's Summerland Farmers and Crafters Market. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Downtown Commerce Stefan Bienz Covid Market Aaron Loewen Crafter Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAdvocate cuts deal for displaced RV park tenantsTims drive-thru flasher sentenced to probationWrecking ball returning for Memorial Arena?Popular Oroville business closingKonanz gracious in defeatPenticton poutine hit with Quebec TV crewUPDATE: Cannings projected to win SOWKCyclist flown to KGH following crash near OliverELECTION WRAP: Cannings ready to get back to workBC Housing hits back against Victory Church lawsuit Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Bad Tattoo reverses its posiiton CP NewsAlert: American team beats Europe to win Ryder Cup Merkel's bloc stumbles badly in Germany; horse-trading ahead Two 18-year-old UBC students die after hit by vehicle while walking early Sunday Fall Fair Tony Awards and TV special hope to be the jab Broadway needs