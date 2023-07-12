Let the record show the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada doesn’t actually believe parts of the Okanagan look like a third-world country.
“First World,” said Pierre Poilievre when asked by a Herald reporter during a press conference Wednesday morning in Penticton ahead of an evening rally.
“All of Canda is First World and we want to keep it that way.”
Poilievre suggested otherwise in May when he took to social media to highlight a viral video of Kelowna’s designated homeless encampment.
“These images are not from a faraway third-world country. This is Kelowna,” wrote Poilievre in that post, which he sought to clarify Wednesday.
“What I said of Kelowna is that it's just incredible. That places like the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, Peterborough, Kelowna, parts of Toronto, parts of Calgary have had these tent cities go up. That, if you were looking at them and you didn't know where you were, you might think you were in a third-world country. But this is life in Canada now after eight years of (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau.”
Poilievre also took aim at local MP Richard Cannings, a New Democrat who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
“The NDP and the local MP have sold out Penticton, Trail and many local communities in this riding. The NDP member of Parliament doesn’t work for the South Okanagan. He works for Justin Trudeau,” said Poilievre, alluding to the NDP’s deal to prop up the Liberal minority government.
“The NDP is voting to hike the carbon tax on rural communities where (residents) have no choice but to drive long distances. The NDP has voted to ban hunting rifles in a largely rural riding where hunting is a part of the way of life. The NDP supports Trudeau’s housing inflation. They support all the policies he brought in that have doubled housing costs over the past eight years,” continued Poilievre.
“So, the question is: Do you want an MP who works for the South Okanagan and the Kootenays or do you want an MP who works for Justin Trudeau?"
Cannings, in a separate interview, suggested Poilievre has it backwards.
“I don’t work for Justin Trudeau. He works for me,” said Cannings, noting the NDP has used its pact with the Liberals to push the government on things like climate change, help for workers and businesses during the pandemic, and free dental care.
“I just think the Conservatives are frustrated because for eight years they’ve been irrelevant,” said Cannings.
Cannings’ riding has traditionally leaned Conservative, but he managed to turn it left in the 2015 election and held it again in 2019.
The Conservatives’ last candidate, Helena Konanz, has since been elected to Penticton city council, and with the next federal election not scheduled until 2025 the party isn’t in a rush to find a new face.
“We’ll have the members choose the candidate. That’s how we do it. Grassroots. Then the candidate we elect as MP in this community will work for this community,” said Poilievre.
The 44-year-old has served as an MP himself since 2004 and as Conservative leader since September 2022.
His remarks Wednesday followed news the Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate to its highest level since 2001.
Poilievre blamed Trudeau and promised a Conservative government would right the ship by eliminating the carbon tax, reducing income taxes, balancing the federal budget, and selling off 6,000 federal buildings and “tens of thousands of acres” of federal land to use for housing.
Finally, he pledged to get tough on repeat violent offenders and expand addictions treatment options, rather than offer more “taxpayer-funded narcotics for addicts.”