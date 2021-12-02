One of the brightest Christmas fundraisers in the South Okanagan is on now.
Discovery House, which operates two residences in Penticton for men recovering from addictions, has taken the ribbon off its Shed the Light on Addiction Campaign.
For a $10 donation, you can sponsor a Christmas bulb on one of the homes, or for $250 sponsor an entire stand of lights.
To donate, call 250-462-1388, email prrs@shaw.ca or visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.org.
All of the lights will be switched on during a special event at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 that will be broadcast live on Facebook.
Discovery House had 11 clients celebrate a full year of sobriety in 2021, while dozens more celebrated multiple years of clean living. The non-profit operating society is in the midst of a $150,000 fundraising campaign to build a third residence in Penticton.