A woman is dead after her car plunged into the Ashnola River near Keremeos this past weekend.
Police say the victim was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Blazer that was travelling towards Keremeos on Ashnola Road around 11 a.m. on June 4, when the SUV veered into the water.
A witness told police the victim was swept away by fast-moving water after she tried to escape from her vehicle. Her body was discovered the following day approximately 14 kilometres downstream near where the Ashnola River empties into the Similkameen River.
“Due to the high risk associated to recovering the deceased from the river’s rapidly flowing waters, search and rescue personnel took the time necessary to safely carry out the recovery mission,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release.
Mounties have identified the victim as 43-year-old Amy Sabean and are still interested in speaking to anyone who has information that could further their investigation. The BC Coroners Service has also launched its own investigation.