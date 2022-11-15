Following a public hearing Monday night that heard from several deeply concerned neighbours, Summerland has rejected a proposal to build a four-unit housing project on the Lower Town waterfront.
The owner of 12210 Lakeshore Dr. sought to rezone the property, which currently features one single-family home, in order to put up a duplex containing a pair of basement suites.
Neighbours, however, feared the development would too drastically change the neighbourhood and impact their lives. Council later voted 5-0 to deny the rezoning, which would have come with a handful of variances.
As a separate business item, however, council unanimously approved a rezoning for 11612 Victoria Rd. S. that will allow for subdivision and construction of two duplexes in what is a designated infill area.