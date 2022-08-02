The crash of a Snowbirds jet in Fort St. John Tuesday has grounded the remainder of the team meaning Wednesday’s scheduled performance in Penticton has been cancelled.
According to Elizabeth Marion of the Peach Festival Society the Snowbirds will still have their static display at Penticton Regional Airport at 10 a.m. and they will participate in the peach bin race at noon.
Team members will also attend the Canadian Armed Forces Skyhawks parachute team show over Okanagan Lake Park and will be available to the public.
A Canadian Forces Snowbird pilot was involved in a crash while taking off from Fort St. John shortly after noon Tuesday.
According to the media report, the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the CT-114 Tutor plane, was not injured in what was described was “a hard landing,” while taking off from the airport.
According to Marion the cancellation of the Snowbirds show will in no way impact the Skyhawks performance starting at 5 p.m.
In a press release Tuesday night Major Trevor Reid said the CT-114 aircraft will not be flown while a Royal Canadian Air Force flight safety team investigates to determine the cause of the incident.