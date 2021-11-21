JCI Gala

JCI Penticton held its 81st gala, Saturday at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre. Sharing a laugh at the photo booth are, from left, Tracy Van Raes, Shelley Hunt, Lee Smith, Lauren Zucchiatti and newly-elected president Hollie Tayal.