In its ongoing tradition of giving back to the community, Parkers Chrysler has donated $30,000 to a pair of organizations that help some of the city’s most vulnerable.
On Tuesday, Jim Tabler, general manager and dealer principal of Parkers Chrysler, gave cheques of $15,000 each to Discovery House addiction recovery centre and the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.
“If you have ever had an opportunity to hear a few of the stories about how these organizations have been able to help their clients, from the clients themselves, you can better understand why organizations such as these are so valuable within the community,” said Tabler in a news release.
“To hear individuals talk openly about the struggles they have had in their lives and how these organizations have given them the guidance and resources they needed to get them away from abuse or end the cycle of dependencies they were at grips with is absolutely heart wrenching.”
Parkers Chrysler and Janet Parker have made donations to addiction recovery centres locally since Janet’s son, Colin, died of an overdose in 2016 at age 39.
Tabler also extended the dealership's thanks to the volunteers, board members and staff of the two non-profit organizations.
“You truly are the leaders of this community,” he said.
In closing, Tabler urged the clients of Discovery House and SOWINS to never give up hope and thanked Parkers customers for making it possible to help those people in need.