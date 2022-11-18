Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
• BCHL junior A hockey West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m.
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Golden Rockets at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca, meet the cast reception following the Nov. 18 performance, catered by Honey Toast
• Rancho Vignola Harvest Sale, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., free, stock up on fresh-from-harvest nuts, seeds, dried fruit and fine confection
• Winter Exhibitions at the PDCAC Galleries in The Leir House, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Ted Talk, 1 p.m.
• Baby Songs and Rhymes, Penticton Public Library, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Toddler Time, ages 15 months to three years, Penticton Public Library, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Magical Creatures, after school program, Penticton Public Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 5-12, featuring stories, crafts, puppet show
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Oliver’s Arts and Crafts Show, Handmade for the Holidays, Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Drive, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Hillside Outlaws with special guest Makayla Gough, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., $19.58 available from Eventbrite
• Final Day: Treasures & Trinkets, Penticton Regional Hospital gift shop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., proceeds to expansion of oncology department
• Friday Night Live presents CD release party with Sound Company, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, Summerland, 7 p.m., featuring eclectic mix of jazz, old-style blues and Latin rhythms, featuring Robert Johnson, Frank Artes, Rod Rose and Stephen Buck, $18 at summerlandarts.com
• Light Up the Arts, an arts and gift sale, George Ryga Centre, daily (except Sunday) 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (PG, 161 min.); “Drinkwater,” (PG, 117 min.); “Black Adam,” (PG, 124 min.); “Ticket to Paradise,” (PG, 104 min.) “Smile” (14A, 115 min.); for showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Amsterdam,” (14A, 134 minutes), for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Nov. 19
• Christmas Light Up at City Hall, presented by Downtown Penticton BIA, 5-7 p.m. featuring live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks and the big light-up reveal
• Kaleden’s Progressive Winter Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., pick up map at 320 Lakehill or visit: kaledencommunity.com
• Yuletide at the Lakeside, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring local artisans, unique gifts, baked goods, photos with Santa, festival music, $2 and free parking
• BCHL junior A hockey Prince George Spruce Kings at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m.
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Golden Rockets at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Fall Art Walk from the Leir House to Lakeshore Drive, featuring 18 galleries, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., for a map and details visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Naramata Inn holiday light-up, 3625 1st Street in Naramata, 4:15 p.m., complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, witness 25,000 twinkling lights come to life
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Bird’s-Eye View,” with Guy Few, trumpet and Kelly Coubrough, soprano, The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: theatre.kelowna.ca
• Candlelight Ball, black-tie fundraiser for South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, Penticton Lakeside Resort
• A Christmas Café, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church Street, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., tea and coffee, live music, bake sale, crafting table, 10,000 Villages, local artisans, essential oils, knitting and jewelry
• Family Showtime Series: Ideas Bobert, featuring Candice Roberts, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 p.m., tickets are $5, visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Christmas Café featuring local artisans, crafts from Ten Thousand Villages, bake sale, with live music by Bob Park, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church Street, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Oliver’s Arts and Crafts Show, Handmade for the Holidays, Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Rancho Vignola Harvest Sale, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free, stock up on fresh-from-harvest nuts, seeds, dried fruit and fine confection
• Women’s self-defence workshop, taught by an experienced RCMP office, Sonora Community Centre, Osoyoos, 1-3 p.m., $15 plus GST, call 250-495-6562
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dancing, 11 a.m.
• Organic Humans, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Elks Lodge, IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., Chinese food, 5:30 p.m., music with Erik Bryan, 6:30 p.m.-close
• Teen Trivia: Dive into Disney, Penticton Public Library, 11 a.m., ages 13-18, breakfast available, wearing PJs is fine
Sunday, Nov. 20
• From Regina, the 109th Grey Cup, kickoff at 3 p.m. (PT), Toronto Argonauts (11-7) vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers (15-3)
• Jazz Vespers, St. Saviour’s Anglican Church, 4 p.m., featuring Allan Crossley, Graham Walker, Rod Rose, Larry Crawford, Debi Johnson, by donation
• Yuletide at the Lakeside, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring local artisans, unique gifts, baked goods, photos with Santa, festival music, $2 and free parking, second of two days
• Transgender Day of Remembrance, outside City Hall, 6 p.m., a candlelight vigil and walk to remember those who have lost their lives to transphobia, presented by South Okanagan Similkameen PRIDE
• Holiday Cheer presented by Nighthawk Vineyards and Skaha Lake Wineries Association, various venues, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., join the 15 member wineries as they herald the season
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Lachlann Gann, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $8, Grimms meat draw, dog races, 50/50 draws, 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21
• Indie pop singer Begonia, with special guest Mason Burns, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $25, visit: route-97.culture.tickit.ca
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, 7 p.m., “The Battle Against Claimte Disruption – How Citizens are Driving Progress in Communities,” with Tami Rothery and David Kassian, admission is by donation for students in need
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Scrabble, 10 a.m., computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available
Tuesday, Nov. 22
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, North Okanagan Knights at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Brown Bag Lecture Series, Bird and Biodiversity Areas, Penticton Public Library and Museum auditorium, noon, suggested donation of $2
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 business committee meets, IMC Building, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre chair dance, 10:45 a.m., Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
• BCHL junior A hockey, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6:30 p.m., with pre-game tribute to Duncan Keith and Al Formo
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles general meeting, 7:30 p.m.
• Peace program in Keremeos presents “The Challenges of Family Life,” final night of round-table sessions led by a moderator with panel of family-relations workers, Ambrosia office, 715 8th Street in Keremeos, 7 p.m., free
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre Zumba gold, 11:45 a.m., ukulele, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
• Penticton Provides and 10,000 Tonight, high school students will come by homes to pick up food items left at the end of a driveway or doorstep
• Cat's Paw Productions presents "Rocky Horror Show," Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7 p.m., $30 plus tax and service charge, purchase online at: catspawproductionssociety.com, warning: mature content
• Will Schlackl in concert, Time Winery, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, carpet bowling, 10:15 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. (doors open at 10 a.m., sales begin at noon), computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again),” The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: Eventbrite.ca