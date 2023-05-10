Today is the 29th annual McHappy Day across Canada including the Walmart and Main Street restaurants in Penticton.
On May 10, 2023 a portion of proceeds from all menu items, all day, will help support Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club in Penticton.
With one in four Canadians having stayed at or know someone who has stayed at RMHC, the impact is far reaching.
In an average, year the 33 RMHC programs across Canada support more than 26,000 families who must leave their homes, families, and jobs to access the medical treatment their sick child needs.
Last year, McHappy Day raised more than $5.7 million in support of families with sick children who rely on services like RMHC.
Local dignitaries will be in attendance throughout most of the day at both Penticton outlets. You may also support the cause via the McDonald’s app and all major delivery services.