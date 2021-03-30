It’s patio season – whether dining establishments like it or not.
And while the B.C. government has argued a three-week “circuit breaker” event that began at midnight Tuesday and bans indoor food service is necessary to stop a spike in COVID-19 cases, some think the measures should be more carefully tailored to B.C.’s different regions.
But as she oversaw a hasty reconfiguration Tuesday morning, Cannery Brewing owner Pat Dyck was focused not on the broader debate about health restrictions but on adjusting to the rules as they suddenly stand.
“We just keep going. This is where we are all at and we remain hopeful that we get it right this time,” said Dyck.
“We’re grateful to be open at all.”
As a result of the new rules, Cannery Brewing’s tap room, which was licensed for about 100 people pre-pandemic, is once again closed, except for off-sales and take-away food.
The only place customers are now allowed to enjoy a beverage and snack is on the outdoor patio facing Westminster Avenue East. A larger patio dubbed The Backyard that opened last year on the brewery’s north side is still closed for renovations.
As for staff members who will no longer be needed as a result of reduced capacity, Dyck – whose brewery marks its 20th anniversary Thursday – is reassigning them to help with the reconfiguration before figuring out how many she can keep on.
“We’re a team and those who can step back will step back,” she said.
But the new measures, while well-intended, are too broad, according to the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, which serves a community that recorded just a single case of COVID-19 over the last weekly reporting period of March 14-20.
“Although we understand that case counts are rising in some areas of the province, Interior Health and Penticton in particular are not seeing case counts like they are in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health,” past-president Nicole Clark said in a press release.
“This is a real blow to our restaurant industry and to their employees. Like everyone, they have had to find a way to operate safely and are doing so.”
The chamber is urging the B.C. government to follow the lead of other provinces and consider regional restrictions based on case counts.
That also sounds sensible to Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who noted many affected business owners are still paying for the equipment and renovations they needed to reopen last year.
"I take a look at (the new rules) and, personally, I don’t think this should have been a broad brush,” said Ashton.
He’s particularly worried about young people who work in the hospitality sector and suddenly find themselves out of work, plus baffled by Premier John Horgan on Monday telling those same young people in the demographics that are leading case counts: “Don’t blow this for the rest of us.”
Ashton noted he has the “utmost respect” for Horgan as leader of the provincial government, but suggested the premier didn’t seem as concerned last fall when he called a snap election.
"It's a double-standard,” said Ashton, a member of the Opposition Liberals.
“Right in the middle of a bloody pandemic, (Horgan) pull the pin. He was looking after himself and the NDP. Who’s going to look after the youth and the students?”
Employers like the Barley Mill are doing their best to look after their workers, said marketing manager Kori Iceton, but must also keep focused on staying afloat.
“We feel lucky that we have one of the biggest patios in town with some heaters in place. Our fingers are crossed that the weather co-operates,” she said in an email.
“Our staff will be seeing reduced shifts once again with the addition of on-call shifts, as the outdoor seating is weather-dependent.”
The pub has enhanced its digital presence by creating an online ordering platform – barleymilltogo.com – for pick-ups and signed on with Skip the Dishes for deliveries, but those won’t replace bums in seats.
“It is a bit disheartening as all of our staff have been so diligent with the new COVID procedures and we have not had any cases within our establishment,” said Iceton.
“We provide a sanitized environment for guests to come and enjoy food and beverage. Easter dinner could have been enjoyed in our Barley Mill home, but instead I believe many people will be inviting guests into their own homes.”
Meanwhile, other health restrictions that came into effect Tuesday banned indoor group fitness activities, like yoga lessons and aquafit classes that were on offer at the Penticton Community Centre and private gyms.
PCC staff cancelled upwards of 10 activities that attracted 60 to 70 people per week, according to city recreation manager Kelsey Johnson, who noted the pool and fitness room remain open by reservation.