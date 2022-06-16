The Okanagan Skaha School District has a shortage of education assistants.
Trustees were told during Tuesday’s business committee meeting that the board underspent on EAs by more than $700,000 this year.
The reason — there simply aren’t enough.
Trustee Dave Stathers asked if EA jobs are well advertised and posted.
“This is a district that people want to move to. We should be able to attract enough EAs,” Stathers said.
Assistant superintendent Jason Corday said the positions are advertised nationwide. The board is in competition for prospective employees with other districts. One significant challenge, Corday said, is the lack of housing availability.
“I live in Summerland and there's two places for rent,” he said. “That means Penticton may have about a dozen to 20 available places available to rent. It’s a difficult area to move to.”
Due to the shortage, it often means EAs have to “move from room to room” and the board needs to prioritize placements.
Meanwhile, during financial updates it was revealed the board overspent by $70,000 on principal and vice-principal leaves.
Secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante said the figure was higher than usual due to a series of principal and vice-principal short-term leaves.