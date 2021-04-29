Ten new laptop computers are now available for local youth to borrow thanks to a partnership between Foundry Penticton and the Penticton Public Library.
The machines are available on loan through the Foundry, which offers a variety of health, recreation, employment and mental wellness programs for youth.
The program, which was funded by a grant the library received for expanding digital services and information technology, is aimed at kids from lower-income families who don’t have regular access to quality computers.
“We often meet youth who are living with different challenges or barriers,” said Melisa Edgerly, a Foundry peer outreach worker, in a press release.
“During the pandemic we have seen youth struggling to complete schoolwork or attend online appointments for mental and physical health. This new program is helping us respond and improve e-inclusion.”
For more information about the digital lending program, visit the Foundry on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons or contact Edgerly by phone at 778-646-2292 or email at melisa.edgerly@oneskycommunity.com.