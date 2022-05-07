Construction of a long-awaited improvement to a highway intersection south of Penticton has been delayed until the Transportation Ministry can find a company to do the work.
The job, which involves an overhaul of the Highway 3A-97 intersection near Kaleden, was put to tender earlier this year but there were no bids, according to Erik Lachmuth, district manager for the Transportation Ministry.
“We had originally planned to start that work in June, so we’re looking at options for finding ways of delivering that project, because we still have the funding available and want to deliver it as soon as possible,” said Lachmuth on Thursday during a presentation to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Lachmuth said the ministry is optimistic it can still get the project done this year.
The upgrade plan calls for eliminating one of two southbound lanes on Highway 97 and adding a new merge lane to allow vehicles that have turned left off Highway 3A onto Highway 97 northbound to get up to speed before joining in with other northbound traffic. The plan does not include a traffic light.
Currently, the uncontrolled intersection forces vehicles headed north towards Penticton from Highway 3A to turn left against three lanes of traffic – two from the north and one from the south.
In a separate update, Lachmuth said the ministry has secured funding to continue installing median barriers along Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland.
Lachmuth said the ministry is still finalizing designs and working with affected property owners, and anticipates barriers will start going in later this year or early next.