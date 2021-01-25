Two outdoor enthusiasts needed help this past weekend from Penticton Search and Rescue.
The first call arrived around 3 p.m. Saturday and requested an evacuation for a female snowshoer who was in medical distress in the Nickel Plate Lake area near Apex Mountian.
“Due to the urgency of the call, Penticton responded with an air evacuation and ground teams, while local ski patrol members from the nordic and alpine area responded via snow machine and offered on-scene care until the air evacuation arrived at 3:50 p.m.,” PENSAR spokesman Randy Brown said in a press release.
“The subject was airlifted directly to Penticton Regional airport where she was transferred to an awaiting ambulance.”
An update on her condition was not available.
Just as that incident was wrapping up, PENSAR received another call around 4:30 p.m. regarding a lost hiker in the Mahoney Lake area southwest of Okanagan Falls
Ground crews found the hiker around 6 p.m. She was cold, but otherwise in good health.
Brown noted both rescues were assisted by GPS co-ordinates from cell phones, and advised anyone heading out into the backcountry to take such precautions.