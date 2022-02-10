New cases of COVID-19 are continuing on a downward trend across the South Okanagan as the Omicron wave finally breaks.
There were 255 new cases recorded in Penticton the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
That was down from 305 the previous week and a record high of 351 the week before that.
Summerland recorded 41 new cases, down from 62, while Oliver-Osoyoos notched 59 new cases, down from 113. And in Keremeos, there were nine new cases last week, down from 14.
As of Thursday, there were ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care facilities around the region: Westview Place, Trinity Care Centre and Village by the Station in Penticton, and the Dr. Andrew Pavillion at the Summerland Health Centre.
Also as of Thursday, 87% of eligible Penticton and Summerland residents ages 12 and up had received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The figure stood at 89% in Oliver-Osoyoos and 81% in Keremeos. The provincial average is 91%.