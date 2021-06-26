Costco has the green light to bring in a machine to crush big rocks at the site of its new Kelowna megastore.
City council approved the company’s proposal despite the opposition of many nearby residents who fear the amount of noise and dust the crusher will generate.
By a 7-2 vote, councillors said on-site use of the crusher was a more environmentally responsible option as it would eliminate the need for hundreds of dump-truck trips to haul the rocks away.
Councillors also agreed with Costco representatives the crusher wouldn’t be any noisier than other construction equipment and they expressed faith in proposed measures to limit the impact on neighbours.
“The benefits outweigh the negatives in this case,” was a tired-sounding Mayor Colin Basran’s eight-word comment after a lengthy public hearing on the matter at a Tuesday night meeting.
Coun. Maxine De Hart said Costco was being a “good neighbour” in trying to respond quickly to concerns that have arisen so far about site work at the location of the new store, between Springfield Road, Baron Road, and Leckie Road.
On-site rock crushing will be faster than using trucks to haul away the rocks, Coun. Gail Given said.
“At the end of the day, the quicker this project gets completed, the quicker folks will not be dealing with dust on the site,” Given said.
Coun. Brad Sieben said he first thought use of mobile rock crusher on the site was a “horrible idea”. But he accepts Costco assurances the process would be finished faster than with hauling.
“What I actually believe will be less disturbing for the neighbourhood is to have it crushed on site versus numerous tandem dump truck trips and congestion in what is going to be a very busy summer,” Sieben said.
The permit allowing for use of the mobile rock crusher is valid for three months but Costco estimates the job can be done in 21 days.
“What tilted me is when they said they felt they could do it in 21 days,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “If they can pull that off — and I’m not asking to hold them to that — then I think this is probably the best way forward to get through this period of construction as quickly as possible.”
Opposition to the rock crusher was from councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Charlie Hodge, both of whom were the only ones who voted against approving the new location at a meeting in January.
Wooldridge said he continued to be concerned about livability in the area, particularly for people with respiratory issues. Hodge said his own home, located between Highway 97 and Bernard Avenue gets a lot of dust wafting down on it.
“I can only imagine what it’s going to be like there,” he said of Costco’s use of the rock-crusher.
The permit allows for use of the rock-crusher for up to eight hours a day, excepting weekends and holidays. About 4,500 cubic metres of big rocks need to be crushed to make the site ready for construction of the store, which will be 25% bigger than its current location.
Costco says the new store will be open later this year.