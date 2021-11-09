A 45-unit residential project in Trout Creek inched closer to reality Monday night with Summerland council approving the required development permit and variances.
Plans for 3240 Landry Cres. – which were approved by a 5-2 vote – call for a mix of duplexes and single-family homes along the shore of Okanagan Lake and across from a new cherry orchard.
Kelowna-based Kerkhoff Develop-Build is planning three different types of duplexes and one type of single-family dwelling, all decorated in one of four different colour schemes. The project has been dubbed Lakehouse at Summerland.
The site has been identified by both the Penticton Indian Band and BC Heritage Branch as being of archeological and cultural significance, so the developer will require a provincial heritage permit before starting work.
Other concerns addressed to council included the site’s potential for flooding and conflicts with agriculture, which both Mayor Toni Boot and Coun. Erin Carlson raised before voting in opposition to issuing the development permit.