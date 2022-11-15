To help encourage residents to shop local, the City of Penticton is once again offering free downtown parking for the month of December.
The move will allow drivers to park at no cost in metered, on-street stalls for up to two hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Drivers will still be required to pay in both private and public off-street lots – except for one.
For the six-month period that started Nov. 1, there is no cost to park in the city-owned Braeburn parking lot on the 200 block of Backstreet Boulevard, courtesy of the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, which is leasing the lot to further encourage shopping local.