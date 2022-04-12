Mounties are appealing for help from the public after bullets flew in downtown Penticton early Monday morning.
The incident, which police believe was targeted and doesn’t pose an ongoing threat to the public, occurred in the area of Westminster Avenue and Bassett Street.
“There were no reported injuries. The only damage that we have uncovered is ‘cross-fire’ (for lack of better wording) where an unoccupied (and uninvolved) vehicle was struck,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in an email Tuesday.
“Further video footage has uncovered that there might have been a person who was targeted, but that person has yet to be identified or come forward.”
Police have already canvassed the area for footage from surveillance cameras and been able to identify a vehicle of interest. However, officers are still looking for more and asking people in the area of Westminster Avenue West to review any footage they have from 3-6 a.m. on Monday and report anything suspicious.