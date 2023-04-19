Ten more members of Princeton-area fire departments have been certified to deliver FireSmart programming.
That brings to 14 the number of wildfire mitigation specialists now trained in Princeton and Area H (rural Princeton) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, according to the local government.
The training was funded by the provincial FireSmart program, which aims to cut down on the risk of fires in rural-urban interface areas by reducing flammable materials around private properties.
“With the threat of wildfire at the top of mind for many homeowners, a FireSmart Home Partners Assessment provides a comprehensive list of wildfire risks and hazards on and around homes, along with recommended options for mitigating those risks,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
To request an assessment in the Princeton area, contact the town’s FireSmart co-ordinator by email at firesmart@princeton.ca or by phone at 250-273-9780. Elsewhere in the regional district, visit www.firesmart.rdos.bc.ca.
Meanwhile, volunteer firefighters from around the South Okanagan will gather in Willowbrook this coming Saturday, April 22, for a massive training exercise. The RCMP and BC Wildfire Service are among the partner agencies that are also participating.
“This scenario is being hosted by fire departments to train and be prepared for large mutual aid events within our communities,” said Willowbrook fire Chief Tony Iannella in a press release.
“On behalf of the South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs Association, we appreciate the patience of anyone who may be inconvenienced by this training event.”