Ghosts of budgets past are returning to haunt Penticton taxpayers.
City officials on Tuesday unveiled a preliminary 2023 budget that offer two scenarios: a 6.7% tax hike that would largely maintain the status quo or a 9.7% bump that would include extras, like new firefighters and police officers.
Both proposals are based on a 3.3% increase to cover deferred tax hikes from past years and another 3.4% to cover the municipality’s increased operational costs for the year ahead.
At 6.7%, the owner of an average home worth $662,000 would pay an extra $121 in taxes this year, or $176 at 9.7%. That’s on top of utility rate increases that will equal an extra $61 annually.
For the average commercial property worth $1.2 million, the 6.7% hike would cost an extra $475 per year, or $688 at 9.7% That same commercial property will also attract an extra $380 in utility fees this year.
The five-year financial plan actually contains three consecutive years of 3.3% increases to cover past deferrals, which were ordered by the previous council in November 2021 while the pandemic was raging and staff was proposing a 10% tax increase.
“In the 2022 budget, council responded to the community’s desire to focus on safety and made a number of major commitments in that area. At the same time, council recognized our residents and businesses were experiencing difficult times due to the pandemic and chose to limit the impact by deferring tax increases and scheduled them to be phased in over three years,” said city finance manger Angela Campbell in a press release.
“It’s similar to as if your monthly household expenses go up but your total income doesn’t. You can dip into your savings for awhile, but at some point you have to readjust. This budget maintains the high level of services the public expects and allows us to ensure they remain affordable now and in the future.”
During a technical briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Campbell said big-ticket items that would be included in a 9.7% increase include four new firefighters, two new RCMP officers and one civilian employee at the RCMP detachment.
Campbell said she was unable to estimate the city’s 2022 general surplus because she’s still awaiting final numbers.
Campbell was also unable to specify how much, if any, the city’s overall staffing complement and salary expenses rose in 2022.
The city’s annual operating expenses are pegged at $115.3 million in 2023, up from $107.4 million budgeted in 2022. Meanwhile, capital spending is projected to slide to $27.8 million, down from the $46.8 million budgeted in 2022.
If council approves the 6.7% hike, it will represent the largest tax increase in at least a decade and follows a 5.7% bump in 2022.
Council has scheduled three days for budget deliberations March 14-16.
In advance, the city is accepting feedback online and through paper surveys, plus hosting an online information session March 6 and an open house on March 9.