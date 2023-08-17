In a little under two years, residents of two supportive housing projects in Penticton have taken hundreds of sharps and hundreds of bags of trash off city streets – and now they’re scrambling for funds to keep going.
ASK Wellness Society, which runs the Burdock House and Fairhaven housing projects, launched its peer ambassador program in 2021 as a way for residents to give back to the community and gain job skills.
A total of 74 people have chipped in to date, and collected 970 bags of garbage and 400 used needles, according to team leader Keith Girard, who provided an update on the program to city council Tuesday.
Peer ambassadors also assist other agencies with outreach work, landscaping and safety patrols, and receive gift cards from local shops as pay for their efforts.
The program, which costs about $100,000 annually, was launched in September 2021 with surplus government funding that ran out a year later. Since then, it’s been running on donations from a local family whose generosity runs out in September 2023.
Savard said he has $50,000 secured to keep the program going for another year, but is still looking to raise the other half.
Anyone who wants to know more about the program or donate should visit www.askwellness.ca.