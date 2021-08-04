Look, up in the sky. It's the . . . sky.
Slightly clearer conditions in the Okanagan on Tuesday aided efforts to control a massive blaze burning between Vernon and Kamloops.
"Better visibility will allow aerial resources to support ground personnel on the White Rock Lake wildfire," the BC Wildfire Service said in a Tuesday afternoon update on the mammoth, out-of-control blaze.
It has burned more than 32,500 ha of forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes and recreational properties.
The most easterly point of the fire is about 15 km west of Westside Road, which runs along the north-west shore of Okanagan Lake. The northbound lane of the road is closed at Westshore Road.
Another 2,400 properties along Westside Road, stretching all the way down to the Trader's Cove neighbourhood just north of Bear Creek provincial park, remain on evacuation alert. The road is open only to local traffic.
The White Rock Lake fire is being worked by 136 firefighters, 99 of whom are from Quebec, along with 11 helicopters, and 14 pieces of heavy equipment.
Breezes that helped clear the air somewhat are expected to subside Wednesday, Environment Canada says, raising the potential for a return to oppressively grey skies.
It's forecast for Wednesday is one word: Smoke.