More parks in the Central Okanagan could be given Indigenous names.
Regional district directors are expected Monday to approve a new policy that specifies the process by which new and existing parks are to be named.
The policy is said to reflect the trend elsewhere in the province.
“In British Columbia, local governments have reviewed or are in the process of reviewing their place, street, and park naming policies, to be inclusive of pre-colonial Indigenous names, and in some cases, to provide direction for returning names of parks and park sites to their original, Indigenous names,” reads part of a report to directors by parks manager Murray Kopp.
The report does not list any parks that are under current consideration for renaming.
Future renaming proposals must be approved by the regional board, made up of Kelowna-area politicians.
Requests from First Nations groups for the renaming of a park must indicate how the location reflects a “cultural important place, person, way of life, or event”, the new policy states.
Currently, there are Indigenous language as well as English signs on many trails within regional parks, and in 2014 the regional district and Westbank First Nation signed a management agreement for the Black Mountain-Sntsk’il’nten park.