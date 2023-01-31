Three months after showing up at a B.C. police station wearing restricted body armour, a Lower Mainland drug dealer has been released on bail to his mother’s home in Okanagan Falls while awaiting an appeal of his conviction.
Scott William Cashman, 38, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, to six years in prison for his connection to a June 2020 drug bust in Ridge Meadows that turned up an estimated $800,000 worth of illicit substances, including 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl.
Cashman, who was convicted on seven charges following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court, subsequently filed an appeal and was granted release from custody on Jan. 25 pending his case being heard by the B.C. Court of Appeal.
His release was opposed by the Crown based in on its concerns about the threat Cashman poses to public safety by virtue of his high-level involvement in the drug trade, according to the BCCA’s decision on Cashman’s bail review.
Cashman was originally due to be sentenced in New Westminster on Oct. 19, 2022, but chose instead that day to turn himself in to the RCMP detachment in 100 Mile House, where he was working at the time.
According to the decision, officers there noticed Cashman was wearing body armour, use of which requires a special permit from the B.C. government.
“When asked at the RCMP detachment about the body armour, Mr. Cashman became agitated and stated that it was to keep him safe in case he was shot by a gun,” states the decision.
Other public safety concerns raised by the Crown included Cashman’s 2014 conviction for unauthorized possession of a firearm.
In reply, Cashman’s lawyer argued that Cashman proved his ability to comply with bail conditions during the two years he spent awaiting trial and that new conditions imposed on him will be even more strenuous, including a $20,000 surety.
“There is no evidence that Mr. Cashman cannot be controlled under supervision in the community or that he will disobey court orders,” concludes the BCCA decision.
“Though turning himself in wearing body armour is very concerning, he has a positive track record of complying with his release conditions and attending court. The fact that his mother will act as a surety for him and is willing to post a significant deposit provide further assurance that he will comply with his bail order without undermining public safety.”
Conditions of Cashman’s release also require him to surrender his passport and any other travel documents to the Penticton RCMP detachment, possess no more than one cellular phone and obey a 24-hour curfew.
When the arrests of Cashman and a co-accused were announced in 2020, the RCMP in Ridge Meadows described it as the largest such bust in the community’s history.
Police seized a total of 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, 284 grams of cocaine, 509 grams of ketamine, 844 codeine pills, 558 hydromorphone pills and 40 morphine pills.
"To put this in perspective to the sheer volume of drugs that were seized, this is the equivalent of one potentially lethal dose per person for an entire Vancouver Canucks sold-out home-game crowd – four times over," said Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Aaron Paradis in a press release at the time.
"No community should have this amount of drugs on their streets."