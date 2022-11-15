Procedural changes approved Monday by Summerland council will result in fewer meetings, more decisions being delegated to staff and a winter shutdown of advisory committees.
All of the moves were recommended by chief administrative officer Graham Statt in an effort to save time and lessen the workload on his staff.
“In sequence with the election cycle, a good governance approach is to use this natural time of renewal to turn our mind to our procedures, processes and structures and explore if changes should be made to support efficiencies,” explained Statt.
The most significant change will see regular council meetings staged every three weeks, as opposed to the current schedule of meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month.
Statt said the change, which will take effect next year, will reduce from 21 to 18 the number of scheduled council meetings in 2023.
“Although council only meets every two weeks, because of the regular duties of staff and the statutory holiday schedule, the report production, review and approval, and publication timelines means staff are challenged to provide all advice and supports within three – and sometimes two – days between council meetings,” said Statt.
“As a result, it’s common for staff to spend their weekend time preparing reports and presentations for the Monday deadlines or sometimes cancelling holiday time in order to work within the existing operational rhythm, given the busy agenda of council. I’d submit this is not a sustainable approach for staff, nor does it foster work-life balance in support of staff retention.”
Statt also noted that regular council meetings accounted for less than a quarter of the 99 meetings – including closed sessions, public hearings, committees and budget deliberations – that actually included council this year.
Coun. Richard Barkwill, despite voting in favour of the change, was the only one to express serious doubts because “the work still has to get done.”
“It kind of seems to me like we’d wind up with fewer, but longer, meetings, and longer meetings are not good. I don’t think you get good decisions out of a bunch of fatigued councillors who just want to end discussion and go home. So, from that point of view, I’m not really enthusiastic about the idea,” said Barkwill.
Another big change will see decisions on “minor” development variance permits delegated to staff, unless staff recommends in favour of denial or believes the matter warrants council’s attention because it’s of broad public interest.
Statt cited as an example of a “minor” request an application to build a retaining wall 0.2 metres higher than the two-metre limit contained in the local zoning bylaw.
Finally, council agreed to hit pause on its seven active advisory committees, some of which “lack any consistent structure and format,” said Statt, and will consider reconstituting them in the spring to help advance elected officials’ yet-to-be-determined strategic priorities.
Mayor Doug Holmes was among those who expressed concern about losing the volunteers who serve on the committees and noted the need to “make it clear these community members are valued.”
One last change will see a consent agenda added to council meetings that allows elected officials to approve a group of relatively minor items, such as meeting minutes and bylaws for final adoption, as a group rather than individually. It matches the approach of the City of Penticton and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.