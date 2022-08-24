Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki on Wednesday unveils a new mural on the wall of the visitor information centre near Rotary Park celebrating the return of Subaru Ironman Canada. The mural is titled “Movement & Motion” and was painted by the Kelowna couple Dylan and Liz Ranney, who received a $4,000 honorarium for their efforts. This year’s Ironman race goes Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m.
