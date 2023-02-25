With demolition of Penticton’s soccer clubhouse set to begin next week, expect temporary disruptions around the Sportsplex facility.
Perimeter fencing was set to go up Friday with demolition running through mid-March.
“Accommodation is being made for parents dropping their children off for daycare. Arrangements have been made to provide access to user groups for their regularly scheduled bookings,” explained the City of Penticton in a press release.
“Once the building has been removed, temporary washrooms for those using the outdoor sports fields will be put in place for the duration of this season.”
The clubhouse, which was built in 1985, has been deteriorating for years, but its demise was hastened by water leaks last year.