Stone lithographs produced by John Snow and Maxwell Bates in the mid-20th Century are on exhibit through July 2 at 4th Meridian Art & Auctions in Penticton.
Fine lithography was a new concept in the west in the late 1950s, and Snow and Bates mastered the technology.
Each image was rendered on a limestone slab in greasy chalk or ink and the paper pressed over it to transfer the image. Though the same image was repeated up to 60 times, each was unique, carefully pulled to the satisfaction of the artist before he signed it.
After serving in the Second World War, Snow returned home and started drawing classes with Bates in Vancouver. The men purchased two used lithographic presses and taught themselves how to use them.
Snow, who died in 2004, eventually produced 410 of his own lithographs, for which he is best known and which were exhibited around the globe.
Located in the Cannery Trade Centre, 4th Meridian Art & Auctions is open Thursday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.