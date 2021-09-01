A beautiful anti-racism mural that was borne of an ugly incident last year in Summerland will be officially unveiled to the public on Sunday, Sept. 5.
The mural is being painted on a blank wall on the east side of Summerland Middle School by a group of Kelowna-based artists commissioned for the project.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there won’t be an unveiling ceremony, but the work, which covers a wall 24 metres in length, is scheduled to be completed Sunday.
It was commissioned by the Lekhi family using donations received from the community after vandals in July 2020 targeted their home with rocks and graffiti, including a swastika.
The incident made headlines across Canada and sparked broader conversations about racism in Summerland.
Mounties treated it as a hate crime, but no arrests were made.
In the aftermath, the Lekhi family was swamped with an outpouring of support from the community and created an online fundraiser to collect cash to create some kind of anti-racism symbol in Summerland. It raised $18,888.
Soon after, the Okanagan Skaha School District struck an anti-racism working group to collaborate with the Lekhis on the project.
“The board of education is appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the Lekhi family on this project, and the district remains committed to providing safe, welcoming school environments that are inclusive and affirming for all students, staff, and community members,” said School District 67 in a press release Wednesday.
“Anti-racism education, and efforts to ensure that the culture, beliefs and ancestry of all students and staff are accepted, celebrated, and understood is an important component of this commitment.”