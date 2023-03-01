Registration has closed for the 2023 Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival and organizers are now showcasing some of the confirmed talent that will be on display beginning next month.
The long-running festival will feature performers from around the region in nine disciplines, ranging from strings and vocal to speech arts and dance. Performers will be adjudicated by a panel of professional judges, who will also provide some feedback and coaching.
The festival kicks off March 3 with choral and classical voice. The event concludes with a highlights gala concert on May 6 at Cleland Theatre.
Among the performers is Justice Gin, who’s a relative veteran of the stage at just 13 years of age. Below is a Q&A with him.
Q: What made you decide to pursue singing?
Gin: At age nine, I performed in my first Soundstage musical theatre production “Newsies.” I absolutely loved being a part of this incredible show and I knew from that moment that I wanted singing and musical theatre to be a part of my life.
Q: How old were you when you started? What do you like the most about singing?
Gin: As long as I can remember I always loved to sing. My parents tell me that I started to sing as soon as I could talk. When I began elementary school, I joined the school choir. When I was seven, my parents decided to put me in voice lessons. That’s when I met my amazing vocal teacher Lynne Leydier who started to train me in classical voice and musical theatre. At age eight, I entered my first PKMF festival. What I like most about singing is emotionally connecting to the songs and their lyrics. When I sing, my problems and worries disappear and I am just immersed in the song and what it means to me. I feel free and full of joy when I sing.
Q: What does the PKMF mean to you? What do you feel you get out of competing with your peers?
Gin: PKMF has given me a chance to share my love for singing with others. Preparing for festival has taught me to be more disciplined and performing for an audience has increased my confidence. PKMF has also given me the opportunity to receive feedback from incredible adjudicators, which has helped me improve and grow as a singer. PKMF has given me the opportunity to perform in the BC Provincial Festival and the Can West festival in Saskatchewan. Through PKMF I have made great friends who also have a love for music. Performing at festivals with my peers is a time to cheer each other on and enjoy each other’s performances. PKMF is so much fun and is one of the highlights of my year.
Q: Do you plan to pursue a musical career?
Gin: I would love to pursue a career in singing or musical theatre, whether it be performing, song writing or teaching. I love the performing arts and it would be amazing to do it full time.
Q: Do you play a musical instrument other than your vocal one?
Gin: I have been taking piano lessons since I was six years old. Playing the piano and learning theory has helped me to understand and appreciate music more.
Q: Do you have any advice to give to others in regard to singing, practising and competing?
Gin: My advice to anyone who has a passion for singing is to work hard and have fun. Find someone who will mentor and challenge you and help you develop your gift. I am thankful for the support of my singing teacher and parents. Although it takes a lot of practice and discipline, there is no greater joy than to do what you love. I highly recommend participating in the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival and take every opportunity to share your voice with others.