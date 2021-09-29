Disgraced former social worker Robert Riley Saunders, who the government says stole money intended for children in his care, pleaded guilty to three criminal charges on Monday.
Saunders pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000, breach of trust in connection with his duties as a child protection guardianship worker, and causing the government to act on a forged document, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the B.C. Crown Prosecution Service.
“The matter has been adjourned to March 21 for the sentencing hearing,” McLaughlin wrote in an email.
Riley was a social worker in Kelowna who acted in a guardianship role for under-aged youth between April 2001 until he was fired in 2018.
A settlement was reached last year between the Ministry of Children and Family Development and people who had been in Saunders’ care.
“The province admits that Saunders harmed children in the Director’s care for whom he had a responsibility in his capacity as a social worker, and that the province is vicariously responsible for the harm caused by Saunders,” the settlement stated.
“This harm includes neglect, misappropriation of funds and failure to plan for the children’s welfare,” the statement says.
Compensation amounts of between $25,000 and $69,000 were given to Saunders’ victims. There were also “elevated damages” of up to $250,000 offered to individuals who, because of Riley’s acts or omissions, suffered sexual exploitation, psychological harm, homelessness, educational delay, and/or bodily harm.
In November 2018, a 17-year-old girl contacted The Daily Courier to say she was among Riley’s victims.
The girl said Riley occasionally gave her food vouchers of between $60 and $120, which she later realized was only a fraction of what she should have received.
“I didn’t think anything of it; I was 14 or 15 at the time,” the girl told the newspaper.
In December 2018, the ministry said it had taken steps to review financial controls and ensure funds intended for children are not misappropriated.