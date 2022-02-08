Tuesday, Feb. 8
• Okanagan School of the Arts Pre-Teen Improv Workshops for ages 9-12 at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., new session begins, $175 for six weeks, for details call 778-718-5757
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs until March 12. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• KIJHL junior hockey, Summerland at Princeton, 7 p.m., Princeton & District Arena
• Penticton Museum Brown Bag Lunch Series, ‘Fire Smart 101’ presented by Brittany Siebert, noon at Penticton library auditorium
• Penticton Art Gallery teen studio art program, 5:30 p.m., $65 (members) and $75 (non-members) monthly, call: 250-493-2928
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 (Tuesday-Thursday): “Jackass Forever,” (14A, 96 minutes); “The Power of the Dog,” (PG, 126 minutes); “Belfast,” (PG, 98 minutes); “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “Sing 2,” G, 110 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” PG, 150 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14-A, 131 minutes); “Encanto,” (G, 109 minutes); “House of Gucci,” (14-A, 158 minutes). For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• City of Penticton North Gateway online information session No. 1, 7-8:30 pm., to view or for details visit: penticton.ca
• Wicked Wednesday: BCHL junior A hockey, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 6:30 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets visit the SOEC box office or: valleyfirsttix.com
• KIJHL junior hockey, North Okanagan at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Okanagan School of the Arts Preschool Performers Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., to register or for details call: 778-718-5757
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “The 355” (Wednesday-Thursday only, PG, 122 minutes); “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes, Friday-Sunday).
Thursday, Feb. 10
• Grand opening: Jenny Long and Long Gallery studio resident, award-winning photographer, Robert Kenney present “Frame of Reference,” 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., The Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, show runs Wednesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. until March 6
• James Hay performs at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15 per person
• Open mic night, every Thursday at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, 6-11 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Teen Pottery Classes, Wheel Throwing at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, call: 778-718-5757
• Adult Beginner Pottery Wheel Evening Classes at Speckled Row Studio, 108-78 Industrial Ave. W., 6-9 p.m, for details phone: 778-931-0251
Friday, Feb. 11
• KIJHL junior hockey, Sicamous Eagles at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena; North Okanagan Knights at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Jam Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, 6:30 p.m., for additional details call: 250-492-2949
Saturday, Feb. 12
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Musical Siblings:, 7:30 p.m. at Cleland Theatre, tickets range from $32.50-$65, purchase at: okanagansymphony.com
• KIJHL junior hockey, Sicamous at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl; Kelowna at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• Get Married On Us on Valentine’s Day at the Barking Parrot, Chinese food buffet, 7-10 p.m., nuptials with J.O.P. Heather Byer, 9-10 p.m., DJ Flashy G, 10 p.m. - close, for more details and to reserve your spot, contact Marty at 250-487-4663
• Be My Valentine — Dinner & Love Songs with Aidan Mayes and Mandy Cole at Time Winery & Kitchen, $155 per couple
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Marketplace iGA in Penticton and Summerland IGA parking lot
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge Valentine’s Day celebration, meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner (rib dinner), 5:30 p.m., music to follow with Kyle Anderson (classic rock/traditional pop)
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Adult Beginner Pottery Wheel Morning Class at Speckled Row Studio, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., 108-78 Industrial Ave West, for details phone: 778-931-0251
Sunday, Feb. 13
• Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals, 3 p.m. (PT, NBC).
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse, 6 p.m., Princeton and District Arena
• Mavin the Raven with Dorian Goodwin performs live at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Hot rockin' bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• The Barley Mill presents meat draw, 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., all proceeds to Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre