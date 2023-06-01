Penticton is about to join the ride-share revolution – and drivers are needed.
Uride is launching service in the city today after rolling it out last year in Kelowna and earlier this year in Vernon.
Similar to taxi services, Uride lets people request a ride using a smartphone app. On the other end of the app are Uride drivers, who are on stand-by in their personal vehicles.
Fares are determined based on distance travelled and time of day, and payments are completed entirely through the app.
Regional manager Ravi Dhami said Uride prices are typically 15% to 40% below comparable taxi fares in the 14 other cities where it operates in B.C. and Ontario.
Drivers’ pay will depend on their availability and number of rides they complete, but Dhami said they can expect to earn $20 to $30 per hour before operating expenses like fuel and vehicle maintenance.
And to help sweeten the deal, Uride is offering two different bonuses to its new Penticton drivers. They include a weekly $1,500 guarantee for drivers who join the all-start program and commit to 60 hours per week. And there’s a $750 bonus for part-time drivers who complete 100 trips in their first 30 days.
Drivers are required to own a properly insured vehicle that was manufactured within the past 10 years and hold a Class 4 driver’s licence. Uride will reimburse all costs associated with licencing upgrades.
To apply, visit www.uridetech.com/driver.
Among the first drivers hired to service Penticton was Trevor Harris, who recently moved to the South Okanagan from Edmonton, where he worked for Uber – a more widely known competitor to Uride.
Harris, who enjoys driving and working with the public, said he made good money with Uber in Edmonton and decided to give Uride a shot. He cut his teeth in Kelowna and has been happy with his new job so far, in particular the flexible shifts.
Harris is working for Uride to supplement his part-time gig as a local bus driver and expects to be busy this weekend with Uride offering an introductory 50% discount on rides using Penticton as a promo code.
“I think we'll take will be pretty strong down here,” he said. “It's long overdue.”
Against heavy opposition from taxi companies, ride-share companies were finally permitted to operate in B.C. in 2019, although the actual roll-out has been much slower than expected. (Uber’s planned launch today in Kelowna took two years to get approved).
For competitive reasons, Dhami declined to specify how many trips Uride has completed in Vernon since launching in January but said it “picked up like wildfire there.”
“Similar to here (in Penticton), people were desperate for the service, wanting safe, affordable, reliable rides, and we project it to be the same here,” said Dhami.
To start, Uride will only pick up passengers in Penticton but can drop them off anywhere in the region. The company hopes to expand pickups to smaller communities like Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos in the future.
As of Friday, Uride will be operating in 15 cities in B.C. and Ontario with plans to expand to two more communities in Alberta. Uride describes itself as Canada’s fastest-growing ride-share company.