In honour of Historic Places Days, some local artists have teamed up to produce a scavenger hunt and colouring book featuring some of Penticton’s natural heritage assets.
A partnership of the Penticton Museum & Archives and the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, the project is focused on historic natural areas.
Local artists whose works appear in the book are: Nalidsa Sukprasert, hashtagartsnotart, Lindsay Peltz, Sarah Parsons, Dianne Bersea, Hills, Ariane' Kamps, Harmony, Tina Dunham, River Kamps, Floyd Dick, Bobi McMillan, Clover Kamps, Barb Smallwood, Evie Kamps, Robyn Sawchyn, Ruben Christopher, Asher Kamps, Sherrie Christopher, Willow Kamps and Dani Hébert.
Historic Place Days runs right across the country July 8-31 and is organized by the National Trust of Canada. This year’s theme is: “Every place, a story.”
To download a printable copy of the scavenger hunt and colour book, visit www.pentictonartscouncil.com.