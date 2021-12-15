BC Housing announced Wednesday it plans to build a new 42-bed emergency shelter at the Compass House site in Penticton, which will allow it to close a facility currently in operation in the downtown core in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
The announcement also brings to an end a legal battle between the City of Penticton and BC Housing over the operation of the existing old Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg St.
“Today’s announcement by the province to close the Victory Church shelter recognizes the voices of Penticton residents who, in great numbers, expressed their concerns surrounding the shelter,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“Equally importantly, this is great news for Penticton’s most vulnerable who can now seek shelter and care in a facility that is built in an appropriate location.”
BC Housing said in a note to neighbours that the new shelter will be co-located at 1706 Main St alongside the 20-unit Compass Court supportive housing complex and 30-bed Compass House shelter.
A vacant building on the site will be demolished to make way for the modular units that will compose the new Compass Centre emergency shelter.
“Modular units also minimize construction impact on nearby neighbours and significantly reduce the time required to open the shelter,” the note added.
Shelter residents will receive daily meals, case management, access to sanitary and hygiene facilities, storage for personal belongings, referrals to other professional services and 24/7 staff support.
All of the facilities will be operated by the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.
BC Housing applied for a development permit for the project on Dec. 14. If permitting is approved by city staff, construction would begin in January 2022 and the shelter would be open in March 2022, coinciding with the closure of the Victory Church shelter.
"If approved by city staff, this new shelter would make sure that all Victory Church guests continue to have a safe, warm place to stay, with access to the supports they need to stabilize their lives," said Housing Minister David Eby in a separate press release.
"We will continue to work with the city and our non-profit partners to ensure that all residents in Penticton have a safe place indoors."
The old Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. is steps away from two seniors’ residence and apartment buildings, and was originally permitted by the city to operate until March 31, 2021, on an emergency basis due to COVID-19 reducing shelter capacity elsewhere.
After council voted unanimously in March not to extend the shelter’s permit for another year, Eby invoked provincial powers – known as paramountcy – to keep the facility open in contravention of the local zoning bylaw. Eby said the measure was necessary to protect the health and safety of the local homeless population.
Council responded in April by authorizing city staff to spend up to $300,000 on the lawsuit if necessary to fight the province’s invocation of paramountcy, and a petition was filed in July in B.C. Supreme Court.