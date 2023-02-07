Canadian country legend Paul Brandt has been added to the star-studded roster of the upcoming 97 South Song Sessions in Penticton.
He will join four of Nashville’s most prominent hit songwriters on stage during the fifth annual celebration of acoustic musical performances and storytelling at the South Okanagan Events Centre from July 20-23.
Brandt shot to fame in 1996 with his debut album, “Calm Before the Storm,” which sold more than one million copies on the strength of mainstream hits like “I do” and “My Heart Has A History.”
Since then, the Alberta native has won 14 awards from the Canadian Country Music Association to go with eight Juno Awards.
The other confirmed songwriters are Jamie O’Neal, Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley and Randy Houser, all of whom have penned No. 1 hits for some of country’s top stars.
The event will be hosted by Grammy winner Tim Nichols, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Single show tickets cost $97, while a three-day VIP weekend pass goes for $325 and includes admission to special events, like a barbecue launch party. Tickets are available at the SOEC box office or online at www.97southsongsessions/tickets.