Interior Health has declared an end to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton.
The agency revealed the change in status in an update late Monday, which noted a separate outbreak at Village by the Station in Penticton is still active.
Haven Hill’s outbreak was declared Oct. 7. It infected a total of 12 people – 10 residents and two staff – and claimed one life. No new cases had been reported since mid-October.
Village by the Station’s outbreak is also holding steady, with a total of 41 cases – 27 residents and 14 staff – and three deaths, unchanged since late October.
As of late Monday, it was one of 14 long-term care facilities across B.C. with an active COVID-19 outbreak