Tuesday, April 12
• Penticton City Council meets in person at City Hall council chambers, 1 p.m., to view the agenda of this “special meeting’ or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca
• Osoyoos Town Council meets, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Concert Band spring concert, Con Brio: With Brilliance, With Spirit, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 7 p.m., $15 (adults), $5 (students), at the door
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes, noon at various venues, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street, weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: social bridge, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, $9, 11:30 a.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Ambulance” (14A, 136 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “Morbius,” (105 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “X”(PG, 105 minutes); “Sing 2” (G, 100 minutes), “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, April 13
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers program for 9-to 12-year-olds, to register or for additional details: okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Broadway Beginners program, expressive musical theatre class teaching the fundamentals of rhythm and song for children aged 3.5 to 5, to register or for details visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes, noon at various venues, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: cribbage, 1 p.m., ukulele practice, 6:30 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes), Wednesday and Thursday, “Morbius,” (105 minutes); Friday through Sunday.
Thursday, April 14
• BCHL junior hockey playoffs resume, Penticton Vees vs Wenatchee or Prince George, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, first game in best-of-seven series
• BMW Kevin Belzner, Big Dave McLean, Tim Williams at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets visit thedreamcafe.ca
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” with Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Adele McNary, Jane Pilkey, Vance Potter and Dianna Zumpano, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., for $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students), includes GST, to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for assistance phone 250-462-6428
• Live@Time, Black Cat Soul, featuring smooth blues and jazz with Betty Goodacre and James Hay from Kelowna, 6:30 p.m., $15 for tickets: timewines.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., crafts, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.), impr. line dance, 1 p.m.
Friday, April 15
• Good Friday (stat holiday)
• In concert: Alice Cooper with special guest Buckcherry, South Okanagan Events Centre, 8 p.m., tickets available at Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or purchase online: valleyfirsttix.com
• Daniel Wesley in concert at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m.
• Open Mic Night at Firehall Brewery 6077 Main Street in Oliver, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, 10 a.m. - midnight, Sundays through Thursdays, until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” directed by Ed Schneider, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: open 8-ball tournament, 9 a.m., intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $8 (non-members), $7 (members)
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
• Opening Day: Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., free bike valet service available courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Mason Burns (rock) in concert, 6-9 p.m. at Highway 97 Brewing Co., $15 at the door (pending availability) or $10 in advance by phone at: 250-493-0323
• BCHL junior hockey playoffs, Penticton Vees vs Wenatchee or Prince George, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, second game in best-of-seven series, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Freida Whales Easter Extravaganza Drag Show, 5:30 p.m. at Slackwater Brewing Co., for tickets: eventbrite.ca
• Stagger Blue (reggae with beach vibes) at Firehall Brewery in Oliver, by donation, 7 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com
• Ukrainian Pysanka Workshop, Artables, 432 Main Street, noon-2 p.m., for details: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., turkey dinner with the trimmings 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Thirteen Broken Bones
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., Elvis Presley movie tribute, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
• Easter Sunday
• Easter brunch buffet at the Penticton Lakeside Resort west ballroom, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., includes visit from the Easter Bunny, GottaGoat petting farm, plus outdoor Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (bring your own basket), for brunch reservations call Jacqueline: 250-493-9772
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Easter Egg Hunt, Oliver Word of Life, 5825 Princess Place in Oliver, 2 p.m.
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover
• Sunday Sessions are back on the patio at Back Door Winery, featuring Kyle Anderson, 3-5 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, Easter brunch, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo to follow at 6:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring electic cover tunes by “Three Scotch In,” 5-7 p.m.
—Send events to: editor@pentictonherald.ca