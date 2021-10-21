Friday, Oct. 22
• Today is a Professional Development Day, schools closed for the day in SD53 and SD67
• “Tower of Song, A Creative Tribute to Leonard Cohen” at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $43, to purchase tickets visit: venablestheatre.ca/coming-soon
• Penticton Beer Week continues, today’s event: Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing
• Karaoke with your host DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Oktoberfest celebration at District Wine Village in Oliver, 6-9 p.m., featuring live music, BBQ bratwurst, first of two days
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., $10, proceeds to charity
• Spooky Halloween contest at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, vote for your favourite store window for a chance to win one of 20 $100 gift cards: cherrylane.ca/favwindow
• Now showing: EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton at Summerland art gallery, 9525 Wharton Street, weekdays, 10 a.m. -4 p.m., through Oct. 29
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club and Penticton Quilters Guild (Artsy Girls), an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Kelowna at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Princeton & District Arena
• Michael deMeng Exhibition at Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., free
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Dune” (PG); “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (G): “No Time To Die” (PG); “Addams Family 2” (PG); “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG); “Halloween Kills” (18A); “The Last Duel” (18A). To purchase tickets and for showtimes visit: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Addams Family 2” (Friday-Sunday).
Saturday, Oct. 23
• Penticton Beer Week concludes, today’s events: guitarist Will Schlackl plays live at Slackwater Brewing, 8:30 p.m.; Oktoberfest at The Barking Parrot, noon-11 p.m., drink specials and promos all day, 19 and over
• “Autumn,” an evening with Gord McLaren, featuring, original music, old folk/soft rock favourites and storytelling, 7 p.m. at The Nest, $15, to reserve: 250-493-7275
• Bluewater Cannabis in Oliver at 6341 Main Street is celebrating its second anniversary Saturday in grand style with free swag and the shop has even purchased gift cards from other local businesses to hand out
• Oktoberfest celebration at District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-6 p.m., featuring live music, BBQ bratwurst, second of two days
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., (the final market of the season is Oct. 30)
• Fire Shut Up in My Bones (Blanchard), (MET 20/21), Landmark Cinemas, 9:55 a.m.
• KIJHL junior hockey, Princeton at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at The Sun Bowl
• Royal Canadian Legion, meat draws, 2 p.m., food available, live music to follow with “Gypsy,” 4 - 7 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Penticton Elks Lodge 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., Chinese food dinner, 5 p.m., live music to follow with B.C. Buds
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saturday burgers, noon-4 p.m., prices start at $3.50
• Open mic night at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-11 p.m., 19 and over
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
Sunday, Oct. 24
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., $7, Grimms meat draw, last man standing, dice game, horse races, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25
• Summerland Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view meeting visit District of Summerland’s YouTube page
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, 6:30 p.m., due to COVID regulations, invited participants only.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• World Series begins, first game in best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, noon-1 p.m., ““Are we there yet?”: Historic Transforation Routes to the Okanagan” by Randy Manuel, suggested donation of $2
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• The Dart Dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Tune-Agers choir, practices are Tuesday mornings, at Penticton United Church 696 Main St., 9:30-11:30 a.m., and on Zoom, ages 50 and over, phone Nora at: 250-462-3080 for more details