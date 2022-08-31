A local celebrity chef has been tapped to help champion the Buy BC program.
Ned Bell, a partner and executive chef at the Naramata Inn, has been appointed the program’s chef ambassador, which will see him help promote awareness and support of food and beverages produced in B.C.
“A perfect fit for Ned, a long-time champion of shopping, sourcing and eating sustainably, this partnership creates opportunities to further advocate for the best local foods, farmers and fishers while increasing relationships with chefs and restauranteurs,” said Buy BC in a press release.
“Bell is passionate about inspiring both peers and consumers to think outside the box when choosing their ingredients. He is delighted to share simple and delicious ways to cook and eat the best of B.C.”
Bell has worked in some of B.C.’s top kitchens and appeared on numerous TV cooking shows.