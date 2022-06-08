Dressed in their finest old-fashioned clothing, lady members of the Penticton Golf and Country Club played a Centennial Scramble on Tuesday to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary.
A total of 59 players took part in the team event.
The foursome of Donna Lalonde, Lynn Nitshke, Rachel Stickland and Shelley Desrochers came out on top with a score of 68.
In second place was the crew of Karla Hewer, Ali Dow and Mary Lou Lancaster, which scored a 71.
Patty Metcalf, Diane Banera, Gail Benedictson and Katie Chapman carded a 73 to take third place. Jocko Bidlake, Rose Tweter, Pat Anderson and Sharron Paulsen were close behind at 74.
Fifth place went to the Elsy Mackie, Daisy Kapusta and Josie Tyabji with a score of 75.