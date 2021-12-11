Much has been said about the cost and technical issues associated with clearing snow from the first portion of Penticton’s new lake-to-lake bike route, but lost in the conversation has been the sorry state of the city’s pre-existing cycling network.
As has been the case for years of winters past, approximately 50 kilometres of unseparated, marked bike lanes along the shoulders of city streets are now mostly buried in snow, making them impassable.
They stand in stark contrast to the first phase of the new, separated bike route, which was built this past summer and now stretches 2.3 km from Okanagan Lake to Duncan Avenue.
The lake-to-lake route has been classified by the city as Priority 2 for snow removal, the same as bus shelters and sidewalks, meaning it must be cleared within 24 hours after an accumulation of 2.5 centimetres of snow. The cost of doing so has been pegged at $18,000 on an annual basis.
So, while the separated bike lanes are in good condition, the unseparated bike lanes that feed them are not. Why not?
“It would certainly benefit cyclists if the city could clear all bike lanes of snow,” acknowledged city spokesman Philip Cooper in an email this week, “but due to logistics, equipment demands and cost, such an undertaking is not feasible.”
Cooper said the network of unseparated bike lanes – approximately 100 km in total length, when both directions of travel are accounted for – are simply too vast to fit into the city’s snow clearing budget.
The new lake-to-lake route was singled out for special treatment, he continued, because “once complete, it will form the spin of the bike network allowing cyclists to safely transit the city north to south 12 months of the year.”
Matt Hopkins, spokesman for the Penticton and Area Cycling Association, said the unplowed bike lanes have long been a source of concern for the group, but then again, its members are also realists.
“We would love to have more snow clearing for bike lanes, but we understand the framework the city works with and we’re respectful of that,” said Hopkins.
He also urged people to focus on the positive: 2.3 km of cleared, separated bike lanes that didn’t exist a year ago.
PACA is taking advantage of the new infrastructure today by organizing a Cycling with Santa fundraiser, which will see the jolly old elf lead riders on a ride through downtown.
“That would have never happened a year ago,” said Hopkins.
All are welcome and riders will leave from Gyro Park at 1 p.m. Santa will be available afterwards for pictures by donation to Foundry Penticton.
The first phase of the lake-to-lake bike route was budgeted at $2.3 million, with $1 million of that covered by a provincial grant and the balance from city reserves and gas-tax revenue.
Council has included in the 2022 provisional budget $4.7 million to complete the second phase of the project, which will extend another two kilometres from Duncan Avenue to South Main Street, where cyclists – if it’s not wintertime – can connect to the existing, unseparated bike lanes and ride to Skaha Lake.