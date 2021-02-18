Canada’s place in daily vaccination progress across the globe:
Percentage Doses
of Pop. Given
1. Gibraltar 31.94% 27,033
2. Israel 30.99 6.88 M
3. Seychelles 18.78 59,991
4. Cayman Islands 10.81 16,725
5. United States 4.94 57.7 M
10. U.A.E. 2.59 5.28 M
20. Belgium 1.87 587,471
30. Slovakia 1.39 322,162
40. Latvia 0.86 40,888
43. Canada 0.46 1.329 M
World 0.41 188.4 M
Updated Thursday, midnight PT.
Doses Given is the cumulative total of doses given, noting that most vaccines require more than one dose to be fully protective.
Percentage of Pop. is fully vaccinated per population helps us understand how close a particular country is to achieving a level of immunity that would slow or stop the virus.
Data source: Centers for Civic Impact.