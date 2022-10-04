Some 300 people crowded the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre on Monday to listen to candidates for mayor and council respond to questions of particular interest to the city’s eldest residents.
Candidates were given the questions well in advance, but were not told which ones they would each be asked. Several questions touched on the lack of affordable housing for seniors.
Campbell Watt, an incumbent two-term councillor, said the need for affordable housing is wider than just a senior problem. He said the city should be developing partnerships with non-profit organizations and working with the province.
“BC Housing (has) a 10-year plan to spend $7 billion that we should tap into,” said Watt, adding any future senior housing projects “need to be … well thought out and located in the smartest possible positions near transit and amenities and groceries and other shops.”
Julius Bloomfield, a sitting councillor and mayoral candidate, suggested a full review of seniors’ needs within city housing plans.
“We have to make sure that seniors are not forgotten in any affordable housing plans. There needs to be a series of options,” he said. “Not everyone wants the same thing. Some people want to age in place and others want to go into a facility to take care of their needs.”
Larry Schwarzenberger, a sitting Oliver councillor who’s looking for the same job in his new hometown, pointed out “the last subsidized affordable seniors’ housing (in Penticton) opened in 2011. … That is unbelievable.”
He suggested the city needs to lobby the province and to look at reducing development cost charges to help create more affordable seniors’ housing.
Vacation and other short-term rentals were cited by several candidates as part of the accommodation shortage problem.
“We have to limit vacation rentals to primary residents only,” said James Miller, an incumbent councillor. “This would open up the housing market.”
Questions about financial pressures, including food security for seniors, drew a variety of responses.
Former mayor Andrew Jakubeit, who is seeking a return to council, suggested a “hire-a-senior program.”
“Many businesses are looking for help. So, four to six hours a day once or twice a week, or work with a church or other organization to have a different senior come each day,” said Jakubeit.
“This is going to help the economy, give seniors some social interaction, keep their brains sharp and provide some pocket money to bridge the gap or enjoy life a bit more.”
Fellow candidate Katie O’Kell wondered if the food that grocery stores throw away because it is nearing best-before dates could somehow be redirected to seniors in need.
“This is a no-brainer for me,” she said. “Not only are we reducing our waste … but it’s actually going to people … who need it rather than going into the garbage.”
Another council candidate, Amelia Boultbee, would love to see the Meals on Wheels program expanded.
“They are doing a great job, but lots of room for them to expand,” said Boultbee.
She also pointed out that other municipalities have created “seniors-only food banks … which is also something I would advocate.”
How to communicate with the city’s senior population and ensure its interests are considered was the underlying theme of several questions.
Bloomfield noted that during his first term on council he proposed creation of a social development department. His proposal was adopted by council.
“That department answers a lot of the questions we’re hearing today,” he said. “Can it be improved and bult upon? Yes, it can. ... That’s a department where we could see a seniors’ advocate position within the city staff.”
Council candidate Isaac Gilbert agreed: “I would like to see that department (more robust) and (provided) more resources to reach out to community organizations that supply services for seniors.”
Fellow candidate Nick Kruger suggested the experience and wisdom of seniors is a resource that should be exploited as the city seeks solutions.
“Everything I learned was from elders. Where I come from, they are knowledge keepers,” said Kruger, a member of the Penticton Indian Band.
“I want to sit down and talk to the knowledge keepers of Penticton. I want to have your voices heard at the table. I know that you have the answers and the solutions.”
Crime and public safety also found its way into much of the discussion, with the well-worn issue of prolific offenders at the centre.
John Vassilaki, the incumbent mayor, suggested there are just 13 such persistent criminals who “create all the chaos” in Penticton.
He suggested two main causes of the revolving door problem: the judicial system, which puts offenders back on the street; and the Crown counsel office, which does “not have our best interests at heart when it comes to those prolific offenders.”
Vassilaki added: “We need our own counsel to represent the City of Penticton and its citizens, so when they go to court, we make sure that justice is served by putting them away so they won’t get back on our streets.”
Asked about the “biggest misconception about seniors,” council candidate Shannon Stewart cited the notion that seniors choose to isolate themselves.
“There is a disconnect between younger and older populations,” she said. “I would appreciate the opportunity to bridge that gap. Similar to a model in First Nations communities, where elders are recognized as people who hold the history and the wisdom.”
Wayne Llewelyn, another one of the 16 council candidates, said there are number of misconceptions concerning seniors: “Like old people can’t learn new things; old people should just take it easy and not exercise. We all know that isn’t true. We all learn something new every day and we are as interested in the outside world as anyone else and want to enjoy a larger social circle.”
Candidates were asked how they would enhance the age-friendliness of city facilities like public washrooms, parks and bus shelters.
Helena Konanz, a former councillor who has launched a comeback bid, said that too many public washrooms are closed, particularly in the off-season.
As for bus stops, she said all of them should be covered and they should be built locally.
“We need to make sure people feel safe taking the bus or using the washrooms. It’s pretty scary sometimes going into (public) washrooms,” said Konanz.
Penticton candidates are due to gather for one final forum on Thursday, 7-9 p.m., at the Okanagan College Centre of Excellence. The event is being hosted by First Things First Okanagan and will focus mainly on the environment.
Advance voting begins Wednesday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two other advance voting opportunities are planned for the same time and place on Oct. 8 and 13. General election day is Oct. 15.